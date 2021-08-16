HSSZ football preview: Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Who would've thought it would take a global pandemic to halt Scott County's streak of 11 straight seasons with 10 or more wins? That was the case in 2020, where the Cardinals finished the year 7-1 while having several games canceled due to COVID.

Scott Co. will have a tough task in 2021, losing a lot of senior leadership from a season ago.

They'll be going young this year. So young, that head coach Jim McKee is doing something he's never done before; starting a freshman quarterback.

"He's had a great preseason, he's about 6'1" 160 lbs.," said McKee. "The bottom line is, inside that huddle, there's going to be 10 guys that are either in their third or fourth year of high school, so it's not like he's got to go out there and win the game for us. He's gotta go out there and get the ball handed off where he's supposed to, get the passes he's supposed to and carry out his fakes."

Scott Co. opens its 2021` season at home against Franklin Co. at 6 p.m.