HSSZ football preview: Tates Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Tates Creek Commodores are ready to put last season behind them.

After making the region final in 2019, Tates Creek lost a lot of seniors, so they knew last year would be a tough one.

Then you throw in a pandemic, and the Commodores only played six games.

So the 'Dores are excited to get a new start with more experience this season.

"I knew coming into last season that we were going to be young. I didn't know how young we were going to be until we got into it," said head coach Jonathan Smith. "Not knowing if we were going to have a season and kind of sitting in limbo land with a young team that just puts us even farther behind. We ended up starting five freshman last year throughout the season in 6A ball which is pretty hard, but I felt as the season went on, we got better."

"Energy and effort. We didn't have the effort or the integrity last year," said running back Mathew Underwood. "We were very lackadaisical and our thing was kind of building a team for this year. We're definitely more talented than we were last year and I believe that we're going to come out this year and surprise some people."

Tates Creek will open its season against Boyle Co. at Mercer Co. high school August 21 at 5 p.m.