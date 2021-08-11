HSSZ football preview: Woodford Co.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford Co. Yellow Jackets finished with a 4-3 record in 2020, with a handful of games canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite a 4-3 finish to the year, the Jackets thought they should have finished way better.

They return a lot of experience from last year and are ready to make some noise in 2021.

"Absolutely excited. For the first time in a long time, the people of Woodford Co., from little league, to middle school, to the high school, we're excited about football," said head coach Dennis Johnson. "The kids have worked extremely hard in the weight room so we're excited to get the season started."

"Since last football season, we didn't really end the way we wanted to," said quarterback Bryce Patterson. "We've been eager to get back out here and putting in a lot of work so we don't make the same mistakes."

"I'm truly excited. I'm ready to go kick some butt," said lineman Dylan Duncan. "We've been putting in work all offseason in the weight room, running on the field and putting in as much work as possible."

Woodford Co. will open its 2021 season at Glasgow.