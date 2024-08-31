LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Keith Farmer, Noah Cierzan, and Hannah Hamelback have your High School SportsZone Week 1 Football Highlights! We hope your favorite team won!
2025 HSSZ Football Week 1 Highlights
August 22, 2025 - Central Kentucky Football
