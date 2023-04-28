Katherine Woodall wins Tommy Bell Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) Lexington Catholic senior Katherine Woodall received the Tommy Bell Award on Thursday, given to the top scholar athlete in Fayette County.

The award has been going for the past 37 years dedicated to former Kentucky football player and longtime NFL referee Tommy Bell.

Woodall has a 4.0 GPA which was the final determinant in the winner. Woodall plans to further her athletic career in swimming at Southern Methodist University or the University of Kentucky. She will make the decision Friday.

"They are so many talented student-athletes in Fayette County and just to be chosen and considered for this was such an honor, but to actually be chosen, I'm just very very grateful," Woodall said.