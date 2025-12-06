KHSAA Football State Championships 2025, High School SportsZone Highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — Keith Farmer, Hannah Hamelback, and Sierra Newton tackle a busy week sixteen of action on the gridiron at Kroger Field for the 2025 KHSAA State Championships on LEX18's High School SportsZone.

As always, we hope your favorite team won!

Class 4A: Boyle County vs. Franklin County —

All roads lead to Lexington, and for the 13th time, Boyle County leaves with the championship trophy!



A match that appeared to start as a heavyweight fight turned into the Rebels shutting out the Franklin County Flyers.@SenecaDriver wins MVP and @BCRebelFootball finishes the… pic.twitter.com/p4CnP7iCFq — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) December 6, 2025

Class 2A: Lexington Christian Academy vs. Owensboro Catholic —