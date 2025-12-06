Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KHSAA Football State Championships 2025, High School SportsZone Highlights

Class 1A, Class 2A, and Class 4A
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS High School SportsZone Highlights
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — Keith Farmer, Hannah Hamelback, and Sierra Newton tackle a busy week sixteen of action on the gridiron at Kroger Field for the 2025 KHSAA State Championships on LEX18's High School SportsZone.

As always, we hope your favorite team won!

Class 4A: Boyle County vs. Franklin County —

Class 2A: Lexington Christian Academy vs. Owensboro Catholic —

