KHSAA Softball State Tournament postponed to Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday’s softball semi-state games have been postponed until Sunday, June 13 at John Cropp Stadium due to severe weather conditions.

The rescheduled games will be played on Sunday as follows:

1:30 PM – Boyle County vs. Johnson Central (in progress)3:30 PM – North Laurel vs. Lafayette6:00 PM – Pendleton County vs. Boone County

Saturday’s games will be played as scheduled.

The updated schedule is available at https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyfp21/tournament_191200