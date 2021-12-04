LCA loses another heartbreaker to Beechwood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian watched Beechwood celebrate on the opposite sideline for the second straight season in the 2A State Final after falling 23-21 Friday at Kroger Field.

The Eagles rumbled back after trailing 20-0, eventually taking the lead 21-20 in the 3rd quarter.

With under 2 minutes to play, Beechwood's Jake Conrad made a 36 yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead.

With 30 seconds left and facing a 4th and 12, LCA decided to bypass a 54 yard field goal and took a shot at the endzone, only to watch it fall incomplete.