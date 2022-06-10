Lex Cath softball advances to State Semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Catholic softball team has advanced to the KHSAA State Softball Semifinals after a nail-biting 8-7 victory over Harrison Co. Friday at John Cropp Stadium.

With a 3-1 lead entering the 5th inning, the Knights would add to their lead by scoring 4 runs in the top of the frame to take a 7-1 lead and control of the game.

However, a resilient Fillies team countered in the bottom of the inning, scoring 5 runs to make it a 1 run game.

Lexington Catholic would stave off the Harrison Co. comeback with help from Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year Abby Hammond in the circle.

The Knights will have their semifinal matchup Saturday at 11am.