Lexington Catholic softball finishes season as State Runner-Up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Catholic softball team finished the 2022 season as the State Runner-Up after falling to Ballard 3-2 Sunday in the KHSAA State Championship.

After going down 2-0 in the first inning, Abby Hammond and the Knights defense kept the Bruins off of the board before Kinley Willoughby hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the 5th inning to make it a 2-1 game.

The Bruins countered in the top of the 6th, adding a run to make it 3-1.

The Knights seemed to be in business to take the lead in the bottom of the frame after cutting the deficit to 3-2 and having 2 runners on with no outs. However, Ballard would get out of the inning with a triple play.

Brook Gray finished the game with a strikeout, leading Ballard to a State Championship victory.