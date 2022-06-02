Lexington Catholic Softball wins 11th Region Championship

FRANKFIRT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Catholic softball team won its first Region Championship since 1997 with a 10-6 win over Lafayette Wednesday in the 11th Region Final.

The Knights will take on Boyle Co. in the opening round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament Friday at 6pm at John Cropp Stadium.

Freshman pitcher Abby Hammond was named the 11th Region Tournament MVP.