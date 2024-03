LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lyon County is the smallest school in 40 years to win the Kentucky high school basketball state championship.

The Lyons defeated Harlan County Saturday night 67-58 to win the program's first ever state title.

Kentucky commit Travis Perry led the way with a game-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3PT).

This was Lyon County's fourth overall and third straight appearance in the Sweet 16.