Madison Central baseball wins 11th Region Championship

ELI GEHN | LEX 18
Posted at 8:54 PM, May 25, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison Central baseball team advances to the KHSAA State Tournament after defeating Sayre 4-2 Wednesday night to win the 11th Region Championship.

After going down 2-0 in the 2nd inning, the Indians scored the remaining 4 runs of the game while using exquisite defense up the middle to keep the Spartans from putting any sort of rally together.

This is Madison Central's first trip back to the State Tournament since 2018.

