Madison Central baseball wins 11th Region Championship

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison Central baseball team advances to the KHSAA State Tournament after defeating Sayre 4-2 Wednesday night to win the 11th Region Championship.

After going down 2-0 in the 2nd inning, the Indians scored the remaining 4 runs of the game while using exquisite defense up the middle to keep the Spartans from putting any sort of rally together.

I think the @MCHS_Baseball players were a little hesitant of giving Coach Roof a Gatorade bath because they didn't want to get our cameras wet. But we live for shots like these! pic.twitter.com/YHp2z6pEQb — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) May 26, 2022

This is Madison Central's first trip back to the State Tournament since 2018.