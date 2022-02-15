Mercer Co. hires Craig Yeast as next head football coach

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky football standout Craig Yeast has been hired as the head football coach at Mercer. Co High School.

Yeast was introduced Tuesday as the sixth head football coach in program history for the Titans.

Yeast attended Harrodsburg High School from 1992-1995 and played quarterback and running back for the football team. Harrodsburg High School later merged with Mercer Co. High School in 2006.

Yeast was one of the most productive playmakers in Kentucky football history. During his time as a Wildcat (1995-1998) Yeast compiled 208 receptions for 2,889 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also returned three kickoff returns and one punt return for touchdowns.

His receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions are the most for a wide receiver in Kentucky football history.

After his college career, Yeast was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals where he would spend two seasons. He then played one season for the New York Jets in 2001.

From 2002-2006 he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and finished his playing career in 2008 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Yeast then got into coaching, where he was head coach at Bryan STation for one season before going to Tiffin University to become the wide receivers coach.

He was recently the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan from 2019-2021.