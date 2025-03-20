Montgomery Co. wins 10th Region Championship at the buzzer

With time winding down and the game tied at 56 in the fourth quarter, senior Cayden Reed became a legend forever in the 10th Region after hitting a buzzer beating three-pointer that lifted Montgomery Co. over GRC 59-56.

This will be the Indians first trip to the Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena since 2013.

"I knew it was going in," said Reed after hitting the game winner. "I told the fans on the side it was going in. I knew it was going in."

"It's awesome, for this community [lets out emotional yell] they've taken me in like I'm their own man," Reed added.

"That is what belief in one another [looks like]," said Montgomery Co. head coach Jason Mays. "We don't play for what's in front of us, we play for who's behind us."

Montgomery Co. used a 14-1 run to close the game. The Indians will face Lawrence Co. on Thursday, March 27 in the first round of the Boys' Sweet 16.