Sayre football set to compete in first state championship game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From 1977-2017 Sayre football did not exist, until six years in 2018 when the program hired former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington to take over the program.

The team started competing full varsity in 2020, and now come Friday at noon, the Spartans will compete in their first ever state championship game.

Kickoff is set for noon at Kroger Field against Raceland, who took the Spartans out in the quarterfinals last year 42-27.

Sayre is coming in undefeated, outscoring their opponents this season 621-79. Meanwhile Raceland is 10-4.

Tune into LEX18 High School SportsZone Friday night at 11 to catch all the postgame coverage.