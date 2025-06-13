Scott Co. softball falls in state semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County softball's season came to an end in the state semifinals, falling to Henderson County 11-8.

After a lot of mental mistakes from the Lady Cardinals, the defending state champs took full advantage to take a 5-0 lead after the first inning.

The Colonels stayed steady throughout, going up 8-0 in the top of the third.

The runs started coming in the bottom of the seventh for Scott Co., trailing 11-3 and went on to score five runs, but the comeback came too late as the Colonels would go on to advance to their second-straight state championship game.

At his third season at the helm, Scott Co. head coach James Wagoner still proud of this group and what they were able to accomplish this season and excited about the future.

"It was an amazing ride. We do have four seniors we're going to miss next year. We do have some hungry girls that are younger and ready to come up and play. Kennedy Townsend jumping in there in the middle of the game, catching Ada and getting a hit of her own. Mackenzie Leidecker, the 8th grader, is the one that go us started scoring runs there," Coach Wagoner said.

"It's very exciting to think about the future, but I'm going to let this one sink in a little bit and enjoy the success that these girls did have this year."