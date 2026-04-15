'Turn Me Up' Volleyball Tournament: Raising funds for Franklin County teen battling cancer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funny, loving, resilient, and uplifting are just a few words that KeAaron Jones' teammates used to describe him.

The Franklin County high school sophomore was on his way to playing varsity boys volleyball this season, but a cancerous tumor growing along his spine has slowed him down.

Using one of the things he loves most, his volleyball coach and teammates decided to host a tournament with all proceeds going towards Jones and his family.

TURN ME UP TOURNAMENT:

Franklin County High School

1100 East Main, Frankfort, KY 40601

Saturday, April 18, starts at 9 a.m., games last throughout the day

There is no online donation link at this time, so if you'd like to support Jones, feel free to attend the tournament featuring:



Franklin County

Western Hills

Oldham County

Fleming County

Tates Creek

Dunbar

Danville Christian

Frederick Douglas

East Jessamine

The entry is free, but donation boxes will be available at the FCHS main and auxiliary gyms, and silent auctions will feature items donated by local businesses and school clubs.