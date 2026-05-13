'We can be unstoppable:' West Jessamine Boys Volleyball prepares for KHSAA State Quarterfinals

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — In year two of boys' volleyball being a sanctioned sport through the KHSAA, West Jessamine finds itself in a familiar position with a new team. After graduating six seniors last year and with Missy Marsh taking over as head coach, the Colts are 20-4, hold the 2nd region title, and remained undefeated.

"I just think when we're in system, we can be unstoppable. We are very good when we're running in system," Marsh said.

The Colts have their sights set on the next match and let me into practice as they prepare for a rematch against South Warren in Friday's quarterfinals.

South Warren vs. West Jessamine - 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, at George Rogers Clark High School. For tickets, visit: khsaatickets.org.

