Woodford Co. baseball's season ends in State Semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford Co. baseball team's season came to an end in the KHSAA State Semifinals after falling to Russell Co. 10-0 Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

This was the first State Tournament loss in program history for the Yellow Jackets. They last appeared in the tournament in 2012 before going on to win the State Championship.

The Yellow Jackets couldn't quite get anything going offensively, facing EKU commit Nathan Lawson on the hill who went on to throw 6 shutout innings.

Woodford Co. finishes its season with a 26-13 record.