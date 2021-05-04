Humes SEC Player of the Week; Coffel Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky softball dominated the SEC's weekly awards as Autumn Humes was named the league's Player of the week while shortstop Erin Coffel was named Freshman of the Week.

Humes was not only the Wildcats leading hitter with a .500 average but she also won all three games while pitching against Texas A&M with a 0.89 earned run average with 20 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work.

Coffel went 3-for-9 in the series against the Aggies with a run, RBI and one strikeout. She helped UK to an extra-innings win on Saturday by leading off the eighth inning with a double. Then, she went 2-for-3 on Sunday with her 50th RBI of the season. It's the second time Coffel has won Freshman of the Week.

Kentucky is back at John Cropp Stadium in its final series of the season Friday-Sunday against South Carolina. All three games have tickets available at UK Athletics Ticket Office and all can also be seen on SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.