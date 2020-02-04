Hunt named Naismith girls semifinalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky women's signee Treasure Hunt has been named a finalist for the 2020 Naismith High School Girls Trophy. That's given each year to the national player of the year in girls high school basketball.

The guard from Chattanooga, Tennessee is one of ten finalists. The award will narrow its list to five finalists on February 18 and the honor will be given out on March 10.

Hunt is a top ten player in the Class of 2020 by All-Star Girls Report and a five-star guard according to ESPN. She's averaging 21points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game. She also recently won a gold medal while playing for the USA Basketball's under 18 3x3 tournament team.

Hunt is a part of a three woman class for 2020 which also includes Nyah Leveretter and Erin Toller. It's a top ten recruiting class for UK head coach Matthew Mitchell.