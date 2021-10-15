Watch
Sports

Actions

Ian Carry relieved of duties as UK Women's Soccer Coach

Wildcats still have three games remaining
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
UK WOMEN'S SOCCER AT THE BELL.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:09:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Just a day after the UK Women's Soccer team dropped to 0-7 in the SEC, Wildcats head coach Ian Carry has been relieved of his duties.

A national search will begin to find his replacement with the team still having three games to play before the season ends. The Wildcats are currently 6-8-2 overall.

Carry was in his fifth season as head coach and was an assistant at Kentucky from 2013-'16 before being elevated.

Current assistant coach Paul Babba will become the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps