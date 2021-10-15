Ian Carry relieved of duties as UK Women's Soccer Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Just a day after the UK Women's Soccer team dropped to 0-7 in the SEC, Wildcats head coach Ian Carry has been relieved of his duties.

A national search will begin to find his replacement with the team still having three games to play before the season ends. The Wildcats are currently 6-8-2 overall.

Carry was in his fifth season as head coach and was an assistant at Kentucky from 2013-'16 before being elevated.

Current assistant coach Paul Babba will become the interim coach for the remainder of the season.