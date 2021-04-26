'It was so exciting!': Retailers race to print UK volleyball championship merchandise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Linda Buch, who works at the Kentucky Branded Hamburg location, said the waitlist is growing.

“50 or 60 people on it already,” she said on Monday of those waiting for University of Kentucky National Championship gear in Women’s Volleyball.

The Wildcats won their first-ever NCAA title in the sport on Saturday night over Texas, and UK fans are anxious to get their hands on some official gear commemorating the win.

“I think Kentucky fans right now, with everything going on with the pandemic, are just looking for some excitement,” said Buch.

A day to make room for @KentuckyVB championship gear at Ky. Branded. Shirt design below. Pre-ordering online sales have been brisk today. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/tHMCktPiWH — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) April 26, 2021

Buch can offer that excitement online as well, and she said traffic to the Kentucky Branded webpage has been heavy as people are willing to buy and wait for delivery. On Tuesday, a shipment is expected to arrive from the printing plant in Minnesota. Some don’t want to wait even that long.

“Yesterday we had over twenty requests. People coming in to ask, and people calling over the phone to ask as well,” said Raven Horton of Fan Outfitters.

Like Kentucky Branded, Fan Outfitters doesn’t yet have any official gear in-house. Until that arrives, Raven is working the sewing machine.

And if you don’t want to wait, or risk getting shut out tomorrow, Fan Outfitters in Hamburg can custom make @KentuckyVB title gear. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Wpp1B6a7X7 — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) April 26, 2021

“We always do embroidery all year long, so this is just something we can do to show support for the team,” Horton said over the noise of the machine fulfilling another request.

“It was so exciting,” Buch said of UK’s win. “We’re extremely happy to be able to provide these shirts for all Kentucky fans,” she added.