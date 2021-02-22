Menu

Jackson named SEC Freshman of the Week

Second Wildcat this season to win the honor
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 15:27:08-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Isaiah Jackson picked up his first Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award after helping lead the UK Basketball team to two wins in the last week.

Jackson averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game in the Wildcats wins at Vanderbilt and No. 19 Tennessee. The 6'10" forward had 15 points and 9 rebounds against the Commodores and then had 16 points, 7 rebounds against the Volunteers.

Dontaie Allen won the other Freshman of the Week award back on January 4 following his 27 point performance against Mississippi State.

Kentucky is on a three-game winning streak. The Wildcats Tuesday night game against Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program. So, the Wildcats next game is Saturday at 4:00 when they host Florida in Rupp Arena.

