Jackson officially declares for the NBA Draft; could return

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Isaiah Jackson made it official Wednesday night. He released a statement through the University of Kentucky saying he will declare for the NBA Draft but leave open the possibility of returning.

UK Athletics

Jackson averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds in 25 games for the Wildcats this season. He started 18 games. Over his last seven games, he upped those statistics to 13 points, 7 rebounds while scoring in double-figures in all but the final one of those games. He was also an elite shot blocker swatting 65 shots this year.

There is no current deadline for Jackson to make a final decision as to whether to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky. Due to restructured NBA and NCAA schedules from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates for the 2021 NBA Draft, NBA Combine and NCAA eligibility deadlines have not been set yet.