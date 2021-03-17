Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Jackson officially declares for the NBA Draft; could return

Leaves open the possibility to return to UK
items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) shoots near Florida defenders Omar Payne (5), Anthony Duruji (4),Noah Locke (10) and Tre Mann (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Florida Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 19:53:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Isaiah Jackson made it official Wednesday night. He released a statement through the University of Kentucky saying he will declare for the NBA Draft but leave open the possibility of returning.

JACKSON QUOTE TO LEAVE.jpg

Jackson averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds in 25 games for the Wildcats this season. He started 18 games. Over his last seven games, he upped those statistics to 13 points, 7 rebounds while scoring in double-figures in all but the final one of those games. He was also an elite shot blocker swatting 65 shots this year.

There is no current deadline for Jackson to make a final decision as to whether to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky. Due to restructured NBA and NCAA schedules from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates for the 2021 NBA Draft, NBA Combine and NCAA eligibility deadlines have not been set yet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!