Jackson signing with an agent, leaving UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Isaiah Jackson's time is officially over as he has announced he's signing with an agent and will keep his name in the NBA Draft.

Jackson played one season at Kentucky where he averaged eight points and seven rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts. Over the last seven, he aveaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game while reaching double figures in all but the last game.

“I’m happy for Isaiah and his family,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Seeing his growth this season was amazing. His metrics are off the charts. Whoever drafts Isaiah is going to get an unbelievable defender who can guard multiple positions and protect the rim. Offensively, we saw his game really start to take off at the end of the season. The team that gets Isaiah is going to be surprised because he has only begun to scratch the surface on who he is going to be as a player. I can’t wait to see what he does at that next level. We wish him well.”

The only player remaining to make a decision on staying or going pro is guard Davion Mintz.