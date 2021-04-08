UK football lands top-ranked kicker Jackson Smith

DANVILLE, Ky. — UK Football picked up its third commitment from inside the state on Thursday as Boyle County kicker and punter Jackson Smith announced his intentions to be a Wildcat.

"I just didn't want to wait any longer," Smith told LEX 18's Keith Farmer. "They've got something really special going on right now. Coach Stoops and his coach staff know what they're doing and have they have a great program forming right now. They're going to be really good the next few years."

Smith is a five star punter and kicker according to ProKicker.com. He burst onto the scene after making a 51 yard field goal in a game--as an 8th grader.

He has a kickoff average of almost 67 yards and punts at a 43 yard average with a long of 52.

And Smith should be good at it after his father, Andy, was an All-SEC punter for Kentucky in the 1999 season where he averaged 43.7 per punt for the Wildcats. "I'm very lucky to have him as my coach and mentor," said Smith. "He's helped me a lot ever since being little. Just teaching me technique. So, I'm very lucky to follow in his footsteps and not a lot of people can say they have the opportunity to do that."

Smith also plays linebacker and wide receiver at Boyle County and he says he still plans to line-up there in his senior season. "I love the sport of football and hitting people and playing other positions."

Smith joins Corbin's Treyveon Longmire and Johnson Central's Grant Bingham as UK commits in the Class of 2022.