Jaland Lowe Becomes First Wildcat to Announce Intention to Enter Transfer Portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A much anticipated junior season for Jaland Lowe got off to a rocky start after he disolcated his right shoulder during Kentucky's Blue-White exhibition. Over the coming months, Lowe would continue to play despite repeated dislocations during games and practice. On January 12, after playing just nine games Lowe was shutdown for the season and received surgery to repair his shoulder. Now, he looks to continue his basketball journey elsewhere.

On Saturday, Lowe confirmed on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal when the 15-day window opens on April 7. In nine games, Lowe averaged 8.0 points per game with 2.4 assists in 18.4 minutes. He is the first Wildcat to publicly announce plans to enter the transfer portal.

"I'm going to work the hardest I ever have in my life"



Jaland Lowe confirmed on social media his intention to enter the Transfer Portal. The junior played in just nine games for Kentucky this year after dislocating his shoulder prior to the season.@LEX18News | @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/hTChSBjPm1 — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) March 28, 2026

Lowe enters the transfer portal with at least one year of eligibility remaining. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope previously has mentioned the possibility to pursue a medical redshirt for this year which could give Lowe an additional season of eligibility.

Currently, Kentucky has one point guard on next season's roster following Friday's commitment of four-star incoming freshman Mason Williams. Jasper Johnson also spent time as the primary ball handler this season.