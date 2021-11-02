Jensen Castle once again makes the Curtis Cup Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The United States Golf Association has announced University of Kentucky golfer Jensen Castle has earned a spot on on the 2022 Curtis Cup team for a second straight year.

Castle grabbed the the spot on the team thanks to her win in the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur this past August.

The Wildcats junior golfer was a part of the Curtis Cup team in 2021 that defeated Great Britain and Ireland 12.5 to 7.5 at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. The first win overseas in the competition for the United States since 2008. Castle contributed with a win, loss and split two other points.

The 2022 Curtis Cup will take place June 10-12 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The Curtis Cup is a biennial international women's amateur golf competition with eight players each on teams from the U.S. and Great Britain-Ireland. It was played in 2021 after being postponed during the pandemic in 2020.