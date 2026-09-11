Joe Schlarman Continues Football Legacy on the Gridiron

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX SPORTS) — John Schlarman was beloved during his time at the University of Kentucky. First, as a player where he earned All-American status during his four years in Lexington. Then, as an original staff member when Mark Stoops came to town in 2013.

Schlarman helped ignite the Big Blue Wall, developing NFL lineman such as Logan Stenberg and Landon Young. But, in 2018, Schlarman was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma. It was a diagnosis that Schlarman would battle for two years. He even remained at his post as offensive line coach with Kentucky, until he died in November of 2020.

Six years later, his eldest son, Joe, is continuing the legacy his dad built on the gridiron as a member of EKU's team.

BBN TONIGHT: John Schlarman's Legacy Continues Thanks to his Football Family

The Colonels host their home opener on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Chattanooga.