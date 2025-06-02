John Daly bringing a charity golf tournament to Keene Trace Golf Club

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — PGA Golfer John Daly seemed to really enjoy his time in Central Kentucky while playing in the Barbasol and ISCO Championships and now he's bringing a new tournament to the area.

The first annual Good Boy Vodka x John Daly Golf Tournament will be played on June 24th at Keene Trace Golf Club. Daly, who won a PGA Championship and British Open, plans to be in attendance and might even perform some live music for the golfers who take part in the event.

The tournament will benefit the children's equine therapy center, Justion's Place and local animal rescue and shelter Paws 4 the Cause.

