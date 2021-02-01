John Rhodes Named 3rd team All-Preseason by Baseball America

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third time in the preseason Kentucky's John Rhodes has been recognized as an all-preseason player. This time Baseball America has listed the UK outfielder on its third-team.

The sophomore from Tennessee was also named third-team by D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball.

In a short 17 game freshman season in 2020, Rhodes ranked second nationally in doubles with 10. He batted .426 in 61 at-bats with 11 runs, 26 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 RBI. The .426 average was the highest for any UK player with at least 50 at-bats since Jeff Abbott batted .445 in 1994.

Rhodes is considered one of the top prospects for the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, ranking as high as the No. 32 overall prospect by MLB.com/MLB Pipeline.