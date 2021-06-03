Jonathan Mattox named Morehead St. Associate Head Basketball Coach

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State has announced Jonathan Mattox has been named associate head coach to Preston Spradlin.

Mattox is the longest tentured assistant having been with the Eagles program since 2013 when he started as a Graduate Manager. He was then Director of Operations in 2015-'16 before being elevated to an assistant coach.

"I am excited to elevate Jonathan to associate head coach. He and I have worked together here at Morehead State for more than seven years, and he was the first coach with me when we began rebuilding our program four years ago," said Spradlin. "Jonathan has worked tirelessly on the recruiting trail, been instrumental in the development of our players and cultivated meaningful relationships with members of our campus and community. I am thrilled to continue our success and work to compete for future championships."

Mattox has been named one of the top assistants in the Ohio Valley Conference by multiple media organizations.