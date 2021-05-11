Watch
Jordyn Rhodes Named to USCA All Southeast-Region Team

Sophomore led UK in scoring
Jordyn Rhodes - UK Athletics/Elliott Hess
Posted at 7:10 PM, May 11, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The United Soccer Coaches' Association has named UK women's soccer player Jordyn Rhode to its All-Southeast Region team. She's now eligible to become an All-American in the next round of voting.

The sophomore who is from just outside of Cincinnati led the Wildcats with 11 goals on the season. That includes a goal in seven of the Wildcats ten official matches. She also had an assist for 23 points on the season.

Rhodes was a finalist on the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Award watch list, UK’s leading scorer on the season, a 2020 member of the All-Southeastern Conference first team, and the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on November 10.

