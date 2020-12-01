Joseph opts out the remainder of the UK season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph is giving up the rest of the season at Kentucky to start getting ready for the NFL Draft. He made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Joseph had 25 total tackles this season to go with four interceptions and five pass deflections.

Kentucky is already hurting with injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing as it gets ready to host South Carolina on Saturday night. This will put them down one more player as Joseph opts out of this and a possible bowl game with the Wildcats.