Juzang transfers to UCLA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Johnny Juzang has decided, after leaving Kentucky, that he plans to transfer to UCLA.

Juzang only averaged 3 points and 2 rebounds per game at Kentucky but was starting to get valuable minutes toward the end of the season for the Wildcats.

The 6'6" guard tells 247sports.com that returning to a campus just 20 minutes away from his hometown of Studio City was important. "Being close to family and friends and having that support is something huge, especially with all this craziness going on," Juzang told the website. "Being close to home is definitely a priority."

Juzang is hoping to get a waiver to be eligible immediately this coming fall. If it doesn't happen, he'll have to sit one season before having three more years of eligibility.