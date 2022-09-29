Kane Brown teams up with John Calipari for charity concert in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (LEX 18) — Multi-platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown is set to headline an October 28th concert in Cincinnati to benefit the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative. The concert is presented by Prolink, altafiber and Fifth Third Bank to benefit the initiative co-founded by University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari.

Founded by Kentucky’s John Calipari and Harvard’s Tommy Amaker, the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative’s mission is to provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network, and instilling the values of John McLendon: Integrity, education, leadership, and mentorship. There are more than two dozen NCAA coaches who have helped invest in the initiative including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self.

Coach Calipari is appreciative for the help and says he plans to attend the concert. “It's exciting to continue to bring awareness to the McLendon Leadership Initiative with opportunities like the Kane Brown Charity Concert. We are also so appreciative of Cincinnati companies ProLink and G3 Marketing who have been instrumental in helping me scale this program.”

Kane will headline the concert while Nashville-based Restless Road will open the show.

Grab tickets here: kanebrowncharityconcert.com

