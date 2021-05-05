Kayla Kowalik makes top 10 for National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky catcher Kayla Kowalik is currently leading the nation with a .518 batting average and that has helped land her as a finalist for the National Player of the Year.

The junior also leads the nation in hits with 85, more than a dozen more than her closest competitor in that category. Kowalik also has 27 extra base hits which includes nine doubles, six triples and a dozen home runs.

The Top three finalists will be announced Wednesday, May 19 before the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is virtually revealed on June 1 prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex June 3-9.

USA Softball Top-10 Finalists for Player of the Year

Jocelyn Alo – Oklahoma

Sis Bates – Washington

Braxton Burnside – Arkansas

Valerie Cagle – Clemson

Carrie Eberle – Oklahoma State

Rachel Garcia – UCLA

Mary Haff – Arkansas

Tiare Jennings – Oklahoma

Kayla Kowalik – Kentucky

Gabbie Plain - Washington

