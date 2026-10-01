Keeneland Rides High of September Sale into Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX Sports) — It's been one of the busiest falls in recent memory for thoroughbred fanatics in Lexington, with Keeneland tapped to host this year's Breeder's Cup. But the excitement didn't start there.

"When we looked ahead to the fall season at Keeneland we knew it was going to be really busy, really big," said Keeneland director of communications Gabby Gaudet. Before making her way back to Keeneland full-time in 2025, Gaudet served as a racing analyst and reporter for FanDuel TV. While many track's have had the opportunity to host the Breeder's Cup, Keeneland's role in the hosting the even has coincided with some of the biggest moments in recent memory.

"If you think back to American Pharoah winning the grand slam after he took down the Triple Crown. You think about FlightLine when he won the Breeder's Cup Classic here and that jaw dropping performance," said Guadet. "It almost feels like when you think about the Breeder's Cup and the biggest performances a lot of them happened at Keeneland."

This upcoming weekend features a slew of "Win and You're In" races for the upcoming Breeder's Cup. On Friday, the grade one Darley Alcibiades features a direct tie in for the winner into the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies race. Saturday and Sunday are both Fall Stars days with even more direct tie-ins to the Breeders' Cup.

LEX 18 will have live coverage of Saturday's racing starting at 3:00 p.m.