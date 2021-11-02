Kentucky 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first playoff rankings and the University of Kentucky starts off at number 18.

The rankings help determine the playoff semifinal pairings along with the match-ups for the New Year's Six bowl games. Kentucky was last in the rankings back in 2018 making it as high as number nine.

Georgia leads the rankings followed by fellow SEC member, Alabama. Michigan State, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top five. Cincinnati, who is currently ranked second by the Associated Press comes in at number 6 and just outside of the semifinals along with Michigan who is 7th.

Kentucky has four games remaining to climb higher in those standings. Tennessee on November 6th at home, Vanderbilt November 13th in Nashville, a final home game November 20th against New Mexico State and the rivalry game November 27th at Louisville.

Here are the full rankings for the College Football Playoffs:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pitt

