MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kentucky advanced to its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 since 2019 with a 84-75 win over Illinois. Koby Brea led the way with 23 points.

Kentucky was trailing 5-4 early when they got the lead on an Otega Oweh driving lay-up. They extended it as Collin Chandler came off the bench and immediately hit a three pointer, Amari Williams tapped in a putback and Koby Brea hit a jumper. It was 13-5 Wildcats.

The Illini cut the lead to 18-13 when Lamont Butler used a pick and roll to score on a lay-up and then Brea drained a three to push the Wildcats lead to double digits, 23-13.

With UK leading by 12, Illinois went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 27-21 with six of it coming from Kylan Boswell.

The Wildcats would take a 37-32 lead into the half. Butler led the way with 10 points and 3 assists. Brea added 9 and Williams had 6 rebounds.

Kentucky started the second half strong on an 10-0 run. Oweh, who only played six minutes in the first half went to the rim for a lay-up. That was followed by Butler scoring in the paint, Carr making a lay-up, Oweh with another lay-up and then Williams getting a steal and slam. UK was up 47-32 just 2:50 into the second half.

The Illini cut the UK lead down to nine and then Brea took over scoring 10 in a row by himself. He started with a three, then pulled up from about 15 feet, hit another three and then made another jumper to stretch the Wildcats lead back to 16 at 70-54.

The Illini got it back inside double digits as Tomislov Ivisic hit a bucket and was fouled. He missed the free throw but Kentucky's advantage was just 74-66 2:51 to play. A stop and Kylan Boswell jumper would cut it to 74-68. Carr answered with a bucket as he was fouled.

Along with the 23 scored by Brea, UK got 15 from Oweh and 14 from Butler. Williams had 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Wildcats advance to the Midwest Regional next week in Indianapolis where they will face a Tennessee team they beat twice during the regular season. Cats won 78-73 in Knoxville and 75-64 in Rupp Arena. A time and day is still to be determined.