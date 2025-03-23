Watch Now
Kentucky advanced to its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 since 2019 with a 84-75 win over Illinois.

Wildcats led by Koby Brea's 23 points
Kayla Wolf/AP
Kentucky guard Koby Brea (4) handles the ball against Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kentucky advanced to its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 since 2019 with a 84-75 win over Illinois. Koby Brea led the way with 23 points.

Kentucky was trailing 5-4 early when they got the lead on an Otega Oweh driving lay-up. They extended it as Collin Chandler came off the bench and immediately hit a three pointer, Amari Williams tapped in a putback and Koby Brea hit a jumper. It was 13-5 Wildcats.

The Illini cut the lead to 18-13 when Lamont Butler used a pick and roll to score on a lay-up and then Brea drained a three to push the Wildcats lead to double digits, 23-13.

With UK leading by 12, Illinois went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 27-21 with six of it coming from Kylan Boswell.

The Wildcats would take a 37-32 lead into the half. Butler led the way with 10 points and 3 assists. Brea added 9 and Williams had 6 rebounds.

Kentucky started the second half strong on an 10-0 run. Oweh, who only played six minutes in the first half went to the rim for a lay-up. That was followed by Butler scoring in the paint, Carr making a lay-up, Oweh with another lay-up and then Williams getting a steal and slam. UK was up 47-32 just 2:50 into the second half.

The Illini cut the UK lead down to nine and then Brea took over scoring 10 in a row by himself. He started with a three, then pulled up from about 15 feet, hit another three and then made another jumper to stretch the Wildcats lead back to 16 at 70-54.

The Illini got it back inside double digits as Tomislov Ivisic hit a bucket and was fouled. He missed the free throw but Kentucky's advantage was just 74-66 2:51 to play. A stop and Kylan Boswell jumper would cut it to 74-68. Carr answered with a bucket as he was fouled.

Along with the 23 scored by Brea, UK got 15 from Oweh and 14 from Butler. Williams had 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Wildcats advance to the Midwest Regional next week in Indianapolis where they will face a Tennessee team they beat twice during the regular season. Cats won 78-73 in Knoxville and 75-64 in Rupp Arena. A time and day is still to be determined.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

