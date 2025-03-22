Kentucky advances in the NCAA Tournament beating Troy 76-57

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a big second half to beat Troy 76-57 behind 20 points from Otega Oweh.

The Wildcats were in a fight from the start. The Trojans Tayton Conerway scored on a driving lay-up to give Troy a 9-7 lead. And it stayed pretty close from there in the first half.

UK would threaten to pull away. Otega Oweh made a couple of free throws and then hit a lay-up after a Wildcats steal. And Kentucky would push the advantage to 18-12. Then Troy would tie it back up at 19.

Finally, Kentucky would start to find some breathing room. Up 25-24, Trent Noah and Andrew Carr hit back-to-back three pointers to make it 31-24 Wildcats. Then, Amari Williams got a defensive rebound, fought off attempted steals and then drove for a dunk as he was fouled. Brea followed that with another dunk and the Wildcats were up 11 at 35-24. UK gave up a three to lead 35-27 at the break.

Carr was a perfect 4-4 from the field to lead UK with 11 points at the half. Oweh had ten while he also teamed up with Williams to pull down eight of Kentucky's 19 rebounds.

Right out of halftime, Oweh and Brea knocked down back-to-back three's for the first double digit lead of the game. Wildcats were up 41-28. It was still Cats by 11 when Carr drove for a slam and a short time later Collin Chandler hit a three. He then hit three free throws after being fouled and drained another shot behind the line.

Kentucky eventually pushed the lead to 20 with a Brandon Garrison three-pointer. The Trojans would go on a 7-0 run to cut the lead back to 13 at 61-48 with 5:39 to play. But Kentucky would then finish off the 76-57 win.

Kentucky was led by Oweh who had 20 points. Carr, Garrison and Brea added 13 apiece while Williams led the Wildcats with 13 rebounds.

Next is a Sunday game in Milwaukee against the winner of Xavier and Illinois.