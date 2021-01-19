Kentucky Baseball releases SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK Baseball team has released its 30 game SEC schedule for this season. You can hear Wildcats head coach Nick Mingione talk about the schedule on BBN Tonight Tuesday at 7:30.

The Wildcats schedule includes 24 games against opponents who are ranked in the Top 25.

Kentucky begins with a home series in Kentucky Proud Park against Missouri. It's the first time the Cats have started the league schedule at home since the 2012 season. It also includes a home series against preseason No. 1, Florida.

The 2021 club is led by 2020 National co-Freshman of the Year John Rhodes, 2021 preseason All-Americans T.J. Collett and Austin Schultz, as well as an experienced lineup and deep pitching staff.

Fans may purchase tickets to home games this season. The school will release information at a later date on updated attendance protocols.

The 2021 SEC schedule:

DATE

