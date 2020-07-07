Kentucky basketball adds games with Marshall and UAB

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team has added Marshall and UAB to its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

This is the second straight season the Wildcats have played at home against UAB. Kentucky beat the Blazers 69-58 last November and are tied in the series 3-3.

UK has never lost to Marshall in 12 games. The last meeting between the two schools took place December 22, 2012, which was a UK win 82-in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky now has 12 non-conference games scheduled for the 2020-'21 season. Eight of the games are at home, three are neutral site games and there's the one road trip to Louisville.

Kentucky has signed contracts with the following opponents:

· Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

· Detroit Mercy – Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Hartford – Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

· Richmond – Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

· Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

· UAB – Dec. 6 | Rupp Arena

· Notre Dame – Dec. 12 | Rupp Arena

· UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

· Marshall – Dec. 29 | Rupp Arena

