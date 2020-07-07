Menu

Kentucky basketball adds games with Marshall and UAB

Non-conference schedule is almost complete
Alan Youngblood/AP
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky came from behind to win. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Keion Brooks Jr.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-07 10:59:39-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team has added Marshall and UAB to its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

This is the second straight season the Wildcats have played at home against UAB. Kentucky beat the Blazers 69-58 last November and are tied in the series 3-3.

UK has never lost to Marshall in 12 games. The last meeting between the two schools took place December 22, 2012, which was a UK win 82-in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky now has 12 non-conference games scheduled for the 2020-'21 season. Eight of the games are at home, three are neutral site games and there's the one road trip to Louisville.

Kentucky has signed contracts with the following opponents:

· Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

· Detroit Mercy – Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Hartford – Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

· Richmond – Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

· Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

· UAB – Dec. 6 | Rupp Arena

· Notre Dame – Dec. 12 | Rupp Arena

· UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

· Marshall – Dec. 29 | Rupp Arena

