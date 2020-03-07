Kentucky beats Tennessee in the SEC Tournament 86-65

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rhyne Howard led Kentucky to just its second win ever against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament 86-65. The last win coming back in 1982.

Howard had 24 points and 8 rebounds while hitting 5-of-8 from behind the three point line. She now has 82 three pointers for the season which breaks the single season mark in program history previously held by Sara Potts. UK hit 11 three pointers as a team which helped them also set a new mark in a single season as a team. Sabrina Haines added 12 points while Chasity Patterson chipped in with 11 points.

The Wildcats blew the game open in the second quarter by scoring 27 points while Tennessee had scored 28 points in the first half. UK led 44-28 at the break.

Kentucky advances to Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinals where they will face Mississippi State about 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPNU.