Kentucky can't complete upset bid against No. 21 Texas

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After working back from multiple deficits, short yardage plays stung Kentucky's quest for a ranked upset on Saturday night.

On fourth and goal from inside the one-yard line, Donte Dowdell was stopped in overtime to prevent the Wildcats from scoring. No. 21 Texas connected with a 45 yard game-winning field goal to escape Lexington with a 16-13 win. Kentucky falls to 2-4 on the season (0-4 in SEC play).

The Wildcats put together a good opening drive all the way down to the Texas 16 but couldn't convert on 3rd and short or 4th and short. They'd turn it over on downs. From there the first quarter was a stalemate with neither team really putting together much offensively. Kentucky outgained Texas 99-40 and held Arch Manning to 30 passing yards.

Stayed that way deep into the 2nd quarter and then we saw how special, special teams can be. Texas punted inside the 10 yard line and Kentucky wasn't able to get a first down. The Wildcats punted from the endzone and Ryan Niblett returned it 45 yards to the Kentucky 5 yard line. Three plays later, Quentrevion Wisner scored from a yard out for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 Texas.

Kentucky made another big defensive stop with Grant Godfrey and David Gusta sacking Manning. Then, Terhyon Nichols knocked down a Manning pass to force a Longhorns punt. The Wildcats started the drive with 1:07 on their own 10. They decided to take the field goal attempt on third down with :13 on the clock. Jacob Kauwe missed just wide left. So we went to halftime with Texas leading 7-0.

After trading field goals in the third quarter, Kentucky finally entered the endzone courtesy of a Boley 16-yard scramble score. That tied things up 10-10 with over 12 minutes left in the game.

Kentucky would tie the game yet again after Boley helped lead the Wildcats 47 yards down the field in 42 seconds. Kauwe knocked in a 45-yard field goal to knot things at 13-13.

In overtime, Stoops elected to roll the dice on fourth down, and Dowdell couldn't convert on the short distance run. Texas kicked a field goal to escape with a win.

The Wildcats get another chance in conference play against rival Tennessee next Saturday.