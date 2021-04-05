Kentucky confirms Devin Askew has entered the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball program has confirmed freshman point guard Devin Askew is entering the transfer portal.

He played in all 25 games for the Wildcats this season starting 20 of them. He averaged seven points, three rebounds and had three assists and two turnovers per game.

247Sports was the first outlet to break the news and Askew told them. “I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky,” said Askew. “I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better.”

Askew is from Sacramento, California.