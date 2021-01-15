Kentucky confirms Oscar Tshiebwe has joined the basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky men's basketball has confirmed that Oscar Tshiebwe has joined the program after transferring from West Virginia.

The 6'9" forward will be able to join the Wildcats immediately and can practice. However, he won't be able to start playing in games until next season. “Kentucky just felt like the perfect place for me,” Tshiebwe said. “I love the way they play, the coaches’ players-first approach and just how Kentucky felt like home to me. I’m looking forward to coming in and helping the team this year in practice and I can’t wait to compete for Big Blue Nation.”

Tshiebwe started in all 31 games as a freshman where he led the Mountaineers last season in scoring with 11 points per game while also pulling down 9 rebounds per game. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 21-10 record.

“We recruited Oscar two years ago and absolutely fell in love with his effort, his energy and his desire to improve,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Oscar has a rare combination of strength and skill with tremendous length, not to mention he’s a wonderful kid. There is no question his time at West Virginia was well spent playing for a terrific coach and friend in Bob Huggins. Oscar won’t be able to play for us this season but we’re looking forward to getting him here and be a part of this culture. He will really help us in practice.”