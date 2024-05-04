Old Friends Farm, a unique haven for retired racehorses

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The horses on the track are trained for moments like these from birth, but their racing window is relatively short.

The average lifespan of a horse is between 25 and 30 years old. Remember, every horse on the track for the Derby is just three years old.

These horses can race for years but still have so much life to live after they're done, and you hope they go to a place where visitors can appreciate them in peace.

So, after their racing careers, these horses transition to a well-deserved retirement, often finding a new home at Old Friends Farm in Scott County, a popular destination. Here, they are provided with a comfortable and nurturing environment, ensuring a smooth transition from the track to a life of leisure.

"I think there are certain places on earth that are sanctified because of the good things that happen there," said John Nicholson, President of Old Friends Farm. "Old Friends is one of those special places on Earth."

It's not just a farm; it's a sanctuary—a place where tranquility and peace envelop you, offering a serene escape from the bustling world.

"Just something about being in the Bluegrass around these awesome creatures," said Sandy Hatfield, stallion manager for Three Chimney's Farm. "It's just a wonderful place to be."

The stories these steeds would share a thoroughbred library curated by Michael Blowen.

"I think the mistaken impression is the artist creates the art, but, in fact, the art creates the artist, and that's the way it is here," he says.

Blowen, the visionary behind Old Friends Farm, started this remarkable journey in 2003 with just one horse in a leased paddock. His unwavering passion and dedication have transformed this humble beginning into a sprawling 236-acre sanctuary, now home to over 250 retired racehorses, including some familiar names to horse racing fans.

So, who is Michael's favorite? 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner: Silver Charm.

"He came here in 2015 on December 1st. It was a really cold day, and it was nasty, but everyone came to see him," said Blowen. "He came off the trailer like he came from next door."

"Silver Charm stood at three chimneys where I've been the stallion manager for the last 24 years," said Hatfield. "I was with him from 2000-2004. When he went to Japan, I told the folks that were bringing him back that I would really love for Silver Charm to come to Old Friends. A great accomplishment for me to get the horse back and have him still be here at age 30. It's amazing."

Michael recently stepped down as president of Old Friends but didn't go far.

"People say, 'Do you ever go on vacation?' And I say, 'Why? Why would anybody want to go on vacation if they lived here?'"

Michael still lives on the grounds, retired alongside his horses.

"It's hard to believe. I think there's 91 horses. When I come out here now. I remember each one of these horses and recall some very interesting stories, just like when you're going around a human cemetery. It's just another continuation of the respect you show these animals because without them, horse racing doesn't exist."

The farm's mission and commitment to the welfare of retired racehorses remain unchanged. He has entrusted John Nicholson with the reins, confident in his ability to preserve and further the farm's legacy.

"I have been privileged to be a friend of Michael Blowen's for really 20 years," said Nicholson. "We just found a lot of common ground on the devotion to the concept of what horses have done us and how we need to give back to them. I am really privileged and honored to be a part of old friends and be a part of this family."

And it is a family. Taking care of those we love, honoring those we've lost, and welcoming others to the fun. That's all Michael ever wanted.

"I hope that when people visit Old Friends, they walk and have fun. I just hope they walk away with a much fuller appreciation for how great these animals are, and if they do that, then that would be wonderful," said Blowen.

Old Friends Farm is located at 1841 Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown, just off Route 62. Whether you're a local or a visitor, it's easy to plan a visit and experience the magic of this unique sanctuary for retired racehorses.

You can head to their website to book a visit.

Blowen is also working on a memoir titled 'The Final Furlong '. This book delves into the final stretch of these horses' careers and the transition to retirement. It offers a unique perspective on their lives and the importance of organizations like Old Friends Farm in ensuring their well-being.